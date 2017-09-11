Challenge to $225M Exxon settlement to be heard in court

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Environmental groups arguing New Jersey’s $225 million settlement with Exxon Mobil short-changed taxpayers are getting their day in appeals court.

The Appellate Court is set to hear arguments on Monday in Trenton. New Jersey sued Exxon Mobil for natural resources damages at sites across the state in 2004. A New Jersey judge approved the deal between Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s administration and the petroleum company in 2015. The idea was to hold the company responsible for cleaning up polluted areas, including two oil refineries in Bayonne and Linden and other sites and retail gas stations and to compensate the public for the alleged harm to groundwater and other resources. Environmental groups say the state settled for pennies on the dollar after earlier estimating the cost at $8.9 billion.