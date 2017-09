ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — The major party candidates running for governor in New Jersey are remembering the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Republican Kim Guadagno on Monday is attending 9/11 ceremonies in Atlantic Highlands, Toms River and Old Bridge.

Democrat Phil Murphy will observe the day at a memorial ceremony along the Jersey City waterfront.

The man they want to succeed, Republican Gov. Chris Christie, is at the World Trade Center remembrance ceremony in New York City.