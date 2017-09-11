The Dream Syndicate – Filter Me Through You

The Dream Syndicate was a classic guitar band of the eighties. Born at the end of the Punk era, with a feel for Velvet Underground The Dream Syndicate instantly became the saviors of alternative rock before the term was commonly used. With The Days Of Wine and Roses they climbed to a high point in the critics eyes, and is still today considered a classic outside of die hard Steve Wynn fans circles. The Medicine Show took a different direction that the raw punkish debut, and some critiques turned their fingers down. It was/is however on of the most lived albums among fans.

During the recording of their new record Steve Wynn told his bandmates said, “Hey, you only get the chance to make a first Dream Syndicate album in 30 years once in your life.” He write, “It’s a strange statement but one that’s hard to refute (unless we end up making one at some point in our late 80s — which, well, you never know).”

Steve Wynn will be making a special solo appearance at Jack’s Music Shoppe in Red Bank on Sunday September 17 at 3pm to celebrate the new album!

