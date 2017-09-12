Jose, Irma cause rip current risk at New Jersey shore

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Swells generated by Irma and Hurricane Jose are creating dangerous conditions for swimmers along the New Jersey shore.

A high rip current risk remains in effect until Tuesday evening from Sandy Hook to Cape May. The National Weather Service says a surf height of 3 to 4 feet is expected to build to 4 to 5 feet. Forecasters say a moderate to high risk of rip currents is expected to continue through much of the week.