The Latest: Ex-Menendez aide testifies about help on visas

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former adviser to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has testified there wasn’t anything improper about the New Jersey Democrat’s intervention in the visa application of a friend of a wealthy doctor who is on trial with him on bribery charges.

Mark Lopes testified Monday that Menendez wrote a letter to consular officials in support of a Brazilian woman’s 2008 application. The woman was a friend of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, who is on trial with Menendez. On cross-examination by defense attorneys, Lopes said that he saw nothing improper about Menendez’s actions and that Menendez’s office routinely got involved in visa issues. Menendez is charged with accepting gifts and campaign donations from Melgen in exchange for political influence. Menendez has said Melgen’s gifts were a result of their longtime friendship and weren’t bribes.