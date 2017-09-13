Apple, New Jersey settle dispute over pricing information

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State consumer affairs officials say Apple will change the way it provides pricing information for iPhones and other electronic devices on display in its New Jersey stores.

The agreement announced Tuesday settles claims that Apple’s in-store digital pricing system violated state laws because the information wasn’t continuously available for customers to view. Apple will put “pricing wedges” on each table where the devices are offered for sale. They will contain the total selling price of the devices displayed there. The wedges will supplement Apple’s existing in-store digital pricing system, which provides price information through apps and notifications launched from the devices themselves. Officials say the in-store system made it necessary at times for customers to interact with a device or a sales representative to find how much the product costs.