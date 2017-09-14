Authorities: Customs officers hazing included ‘rape table’

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers accused of using a ‘rape table’ to haze two of their colleagues at Newark Liberty International Airport have been released on bond.

The officers made their initial court appearances on Wednesday, hours after they were arrested. They maintain their innocence.

All three officers are charged with forcibly assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with the two victims.

Officials have said senior officers would allegedly take newer officers into a secure room, throw them on a table and grind against their genital areas.

Officers who have reported being hazing victims say the abuse happened for years.

The officers arrested include 38-year-old Tito Catota, of Lyndh