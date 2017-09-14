City employees charged with soliciting, accepting bribes 

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey men employed by the city of Newark both face over 10 years in prison after authorities say they accepted bribes from a nightclub owner.

State Attorney General Christopher Porrino says 41-year-old Tajji Williams and 36-year-old Qaadir Royal were charged with bribery and official misconduct in separate indictments Wednesday. NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2vVW87U ) Royal is additionally charged with tampering with public records.

Williams faces up to 10 years in prison and Royal faces up to 15 years. Both have been suspended from their jobs in the city code enforcement office.

Royal’s attorney declined to comment Wednesday. It was not immediately clear who was representing Williams.

