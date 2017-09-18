Jose poses tropical storm threat along New Jersey shore

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Jose is threatening the New Jersey shore with rough surf, powerful winds and the chance for storm surge.

A tropical storm watch is in effect Monday for eastern Monmouth, Ocean, southeast Burlington, Atlantic and Cape May counties. Tropical storm conditions are possible Tuesday. Irma is churning up the ocean and swimmers are advised to stay out of the surf. Forecasters say wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible. The wind could down trees and power lines. The potential exists for a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet through early Wednesday afternoon. That could pose flooding along the coast and generate moderate beach erosion.