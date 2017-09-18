Pair of swimmers rescued from dangerous surf conditions

BRADLEY BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Officials say they rescued a pair of swimmers stranded in deep water off the coast of the Jersey shore.

Bradley Beach Police Chief Leonard Guida says the swimmers were rescued around 1 p.m. Sunday. The rescue was coordinated between borough officials, an off-duty lifeguard and the U.S. Coast Guard. Both swimmers declined further medical treatment and weren’t seriously injured. Guida says he has increased police patrols on the beach, as lifeguards are off-duty. Guida says the swimmers went into water where police had prohibited swimming. The National Weather Service issued a high rip current warning through Sunday, warning that waves could reach a height of six feet.