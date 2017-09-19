Christie: Trump committed to opioid emergency declaration

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to the idea of a national emergency declaration for the opioid crisis.

The Republican governor chairs the Republican president’s anti-opioid panel. Christie outlined in an interim opioid commission report to Trump in July the “first and most urgent” recommendation was to declare a national emergency. But the effort has been delayed by legal and administrative questions.

Christie downplayed the White House’s delay in implementing the commission’s signature recommendation on Monday during a Trenton news conference. He says the delay stems from the administration wanting to get it “right” and its “unprecedented” nature.