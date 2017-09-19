Jersey shore faces rough surf, coastal flooding from Jose

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The surf remains rough along the New Jersey shore and there’s a chance for some coastal flooding because of Jose. But the strong winds associated with the storm are well off the coast.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday and a coastal flood warning is posted until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Wave heights off the coast could build to 15 feet, while breaking waves along the coast are expected to reach 8 to 10 feet. A high risk for rip currents continues. Minor flooding is expected during the morning high tide and moderate flooding is anticipated during the evening. Widespread roadway flooding is expected and minor property damage is possible.