Police: Man had homemade flamethrower in weapon cache

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say they’ve arrested three people in connection with two weapons and ammunition caches that included thousands of rounds of ammunition, guns, bomb-making materials and a homemade flamethrower.

The investigation began Sept. 14 after the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office received a tip about the cache inside a Howell Township home. Officials executed a search warrant at the home on Sept. 16, finding numerous firearms and ammunition. Officials say a second, related raid in Freehold Township yielded a significant amount of explosive materials along with the homemade flamethrower. Authorities say that one of the men is a known member of the Pagan’s Outlaw motorcycle gang — which was classified as a criminal enterprise by the U.S. Justice Department in 2015. The investigation is ongoing.