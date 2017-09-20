Obama to campaign for Democrat in race to succeed Christie

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy says former President Barack Obama will be campaigning for him in the state ahead of Election Day.

Campaign spokesman Dan Bryan said Tuesday that the details haven’t been finalized. But Obama will be at an event for Murphy in New Jersey. Obama appointed Murphy ambassador to Germany. Murphy also served as finance chairman for the Democratic National Committee and as a Goldman Sachs executive. The Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, criticized Obama’s entrance into the campaign. Spokesman Ricky Diaz says “it makes sense” Obama would campaign for the former Goldman executive. He says that’s because reports show Obama is taking Wall Street cash for speeches. Polls show Murphy is favored to win Nov. 7 to succeed the term-limited Chris Christie.