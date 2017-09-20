Republican governor’s group attack Murphy with new ad

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Republican Governors Association has entered the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Chris Christie with an ad taking aim at Democrat Phil Murphy.

Murphy is leading in polls and fundraising over GOP Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election. The new 15-second spot shows a welcome-to-New Jersey sign as a narrator says Murphy believes taxes are not “high enough.” Text in the ad incorrectly cites an Associated Press article as quoting Murphy as saying he would raise taxes by $1.3 billion. His campaign said it calculated that taxes would go up by that amount, but the candidate did not say it. The campaign was responding to Guadagno’s camp arguing his proposals cost $75 billion. That estimate included single-payer health care, which Murphy supports, but hasn’t promised.