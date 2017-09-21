Christie calls Murphy ‘coward’ over expiring arbitration cap

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Christie says the Democratic candidate to succeed him is a “coward” for failing to clarify his position on an expiring provision that affects property tax rates.

Christie spoke Wednesday at an unrelated event in Somerset and called on Phil Murphy to take a position on the 2 percent interest arbitration cap expiring in December. The cap limits what police and fire officials can get in contract disputes. Property taxes are levied by local governments, which run police and fire departments, and school boards. Murphy campaign spokesman Dan Bryan says Christie is “more interested in bullying” than leading. He says Murphy’s open to “all solutions,” but declined to say specifically whether Murphy backs the cap. Murphy faces GOP Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election.