81-year-old man struck by car, killed while walking dog

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has died after he was struck by a car while walking his dog.

Toms River Police say 81-year-old Joseph Bartolotta left his house to walk his terrier Saturday evening when he was struck crossing an intersection. Officials say a 19-year-old Toms River resident was driving the vehicle. Bartolotta was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. His dog was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment, and the dog’s current condition is not known. The driver had not been charged as of Sunday. The investigation is ongoing.