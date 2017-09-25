Coast Guard, emergency responders help rescue 2 swimmers

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard and three emergency responders came to the rescue of two swimmers caught in rough waters off the New Jersey coast.

Belmar officials contacted the guard around 5:50 p.m. Saturday to report the swimmers were in distress off 4th Avenue. A 29-foot small response boat was then dispatched from the Guard’s Shark River station. As the boat was headed to the scene, two lifeguards and an off-duty police officer swam out to assist the swimmers. The rescue was soon completed and the Coast Guard crew brought all five people back to the station. It wasn’t clear Sunday if anyone was injured. The names of the two swimmers were not disclosed. Belmar had banned swimming at its beaches over the weekend due to rough conditions and rip currents.