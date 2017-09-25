David Ramirez – Watching from A Distance

Prolific singer and songwriter David Ramirez has earned a large and growing following for his soulful, introspective songs and passionate performances. Ramirez grew up in Houston TX, where he became interested in music and formed a band with his friends.

Influenced by ’90s alternative rock, Ramirez’s group primarily played parties, but he got hooked on making music, and while attending college in Dallas, he heard an album by Ryan Adams and became fascinated by contemporary folk and influential singer/songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s, especially Bob Dylan.

facebook.com/pg/davidramirezaustin

davidramirezmusic.com

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)