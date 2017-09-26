New Jersey borough hit by 1.5 magnitude earthquake

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Federal officials say a small earthquake rocked part of New Jersey — measuring in at magnitude 1.5.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it recorded the quake around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Morris Plains. According to the USGS, a 1.5 magnitude earthquake wouldn’t be felt by most people except under favorable conditions. Jessica Turner, a USGS geophysicist, says this tremor was noticeable because its epicenter was directly beneath Morris Plains. Morris Plains Police Lt. Michael Koroski says police received about 25 calls reporting a loud booming noise, but there were no requests for service because of the quake.