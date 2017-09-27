Term-limited Christie orders Cabinet to plan transition

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie says he’s ordered his Cabinet to begin planning for a “helpful” transition to his successor.

Christie, a term-limited Republican who is set to leave office in January, held a Cabinet meeting Tuesday in Trenton. He’s told officials to write transition memos and told the treasurer to set up a headquarters for the changeover. Christie added that he’s called for a “cooperative” transition, “no matter who wins” the Nov. 7 election. Democrat Phil Murphy is leading the Republican candidate, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, in the polls. Christie also says he’s ordered the state police and the national guard to give him a plan by Wednesday to send “lots of new help” to Puerto Rico.