The Latest: Guadagno backs Christie effort to attract Amazon

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie’s top deputy says she “enthusiastically” backs his effort to attract Amazon’s second headquarters to New Jersey.

Kim Guadagno is the Republican nominee for governor in the Nov. 7 race to succeed the term-limited Christie. Christie wrote a letter to Guadagno and Democratic candidate Phil Murphy asking them to sign on to his efforts to attract the company, which has said it’s seeking a second headquarters. Guadagno’s campaign says she hand delivered her letter on Tuesday. Her letter doesn’t say whether she specifically backs Christie’s calls for new legislation, including tax credits that would carry forward for five decades. Murphy’s campaign hasn’t responded to a request for comment.