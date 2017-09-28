The Latest: Murphy backs Christie’s effort to attract Amazon

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic candidate for governor says he backs Chris Christie and legislators’ efforts to attract Amazon to the state.

Phil Murphy said in a letter on Wednesday that a “unified” approach will give the state the “strongest possible proposal” as it competes with locations across the country for Amazon’s second headquarters. Murphy did not say specifically whether he supports Christie’s proposal to change the state’s tax incentive program to lure Amazon to New Jersey. Democratic and Republican lawmakers backed the proposal soon after Christie unveiled it.