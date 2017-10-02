Dhani Harrison – All About Waiting

Grammy Award winner Dhani Harrison has been busy since the release of his last album with his collective thenewno2. In the past four years Harrison has scored a handful of feature films, marking his big screen debut as a composer on Warner Bros.‘s Beautiful Creatures, which the LA Times praised for its “cool alt-rock sound thanks to the haunting music of Harrison”, as well as Sir Ben Kingsley’s critically acclaimed Learning to Drive. Harrison also found the time to score four TV series including Tony Goldwyn and Richard LaGravenese’s The Divide, two seasons of the Paul Giamatti executive produced show Outsiders, Showtime’s White Famous and Amazon’s original series, Good Girls Revolt.

In addition, Harrison has collaborated with an eclectic array of musicians and like-minded artists such as The Wu-Tang Clan, Regina Spektor, Pearl Jam, UNKLE, Ben Harper and Prince.

Echoing his influences over the past few years as a composer, Harrison’s IN///PARALLEL paints a cinematic soundscape, with his first solo album coming out on October 6.

