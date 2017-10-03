The Latest: Bombing defendant returns to NYC courtroom

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of setting of a pressure cooker bomb in New York City that injured 30 people last year interrupted the start of his trial because he wanted to speak with the judge about being unable to see his wife.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi was removed from court Monday at the start of his trial after he stood up and spoke. Prosecutors continued their opening statement without him in the room. He later was brought back, and he apologized for the interruption. He says the government is wrongly keeping his wife from coming to visit him at the jail where he is being held, and he asked U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman for help. Berman says he’ll look into it, and the case proceeded with Rahimi in the courtroom. This item has been corrected to show that the device in Manhattan was a pressure cooker bomb, not a pipe bomb.