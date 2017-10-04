School bus driver suspended for reading texts while driving

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A school bus driver who was caught on video reading text messages while driving students has been suspended.

NJ.com reports that the Shamrock Stage Coach bus service indefinitely suspended the driver on Tuesday. But her name has not been released.

The move came after the video was posted to a private Facebook page for Old Bridge Township school district parents. It shows the driver steering the bus with her left hand and holding the phone in her right hand.

District Superintendent David Cittadino said he was “deeply disturbed” by the lack of concern for student safety.

The district has discussed the matter with police.

(Information from: NJ Advance Media.)