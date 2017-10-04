The Latest: Ex-Health and Human Services secretary testifies

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jurors at the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez have heard testimony from former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

Sebelius testified Monday she met with Menendez in 2012. The meeting is a key component of the government’s case against the New Jersey Democrat.

An indictment alleges Menendez advocated with Sebelius and others on behalf of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, who was involved in a Medicare billing dispute.

Menendez is charged with accepting bribes from Melgen, including trips on his private jet and luxury hotel stays. Both men deny the charges.

Sebelius testified Menendez didn’t mention Melgen’s case during the meeting but that she assumed from what she knew that “that was the reason we were in the room.”