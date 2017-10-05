Officials: Firearm buyback program collects 120 weapons

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say they’ve taken in over a hundred guns after a weekend Guns for Cash program.

Monmouth County officials say authorities took in 120 guns on Saturday in Asbury Park and handed out about $7,000. The event allows people to hand in firearms in exchange for money without having to answer questions about how the weapon was obtained, officials said Wednesday.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says a pair of assault weapons and 49 rifles and shotguns were surrendered in Asbury Park. There were also 48 handguns surrendered — 14 of which were semi-automatic.

Guns are checked against a national database to see if they are stolen. If they are not, the weapons are melted down into scrap metal.