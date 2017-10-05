Service resumes on Gladstone Branch after emergency repairs 

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit trains are rolling again on the Gladstone Branch following emergency repairs.

Service resumed Thursday after it was suspended on Wednesday because a train was damaged near the Summit station. NJ Transit says it was determined an electrical junction box mounted to a wall caused the damage. NJ Transit says contact with the box was caused by a number of factors including the type of rail car and the slow speed at which trains travel in the area.

