Guadagno & Murphy agree on ‘bump stock’ ban, but law limits use now

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic and Republican candidates for governor say they would sign legislation banning “bump stocks” for firearms, though the state police say under current law they cannot be used on a weapon.

Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno said they’d support a legislative effort to ban the devices.

State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn says the device is legal “in and of itself,” but not if used on a firearm.

Murphy and Guadagno’s statements come after the fatal Las Vegas shooting, where the shooter used the devices to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like automatic weapons.

Guadagno this week said she wouldn’t change gun laws if elected.

The National Rifle Association asked the US government Thursday to review whether the devices should be further regulated.

Election Day is Nov. 7.