Officials: Child dead, 13-year-old hurt after balcony fall

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a 9-year-old New Jersey boy is dead and his 13-year-old cousin is in the hospital after they fell from a second-floor balcony.

The fall occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday in Perth Amboy. Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Andrea Boulton says the surviving boy is currently in stable condition.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey tells WABC-TV the fall appeared to be a “tragic accident.” Both children were playing on the home’s deck when they fell about twelve feet.

Prosecutors said the 9-year-old died soon after the fall.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse. Prosecutors and police say they are investigating.