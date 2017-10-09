Animal Years – Caroline

The unpretentious attitude and hard-driving work ethic that define Animal Years were established early on, when Mike McFadden first began writing and performing his own songs in his mid-teens, releasing his first studio CD under his own name while still in high school in Baltimore. “Before I moved to New York, I did another solo album, The Sun Will Rise. At that point, Anthony the bass player suggested that we find a drummer and make it into a band, so we rebranded the CD as an Animal Years release. “It became a real band really quickly,” McFadden reports. “When we started the band, we were all working jobs to raise money to make it happen, so we could afford to go on the road and into the studio. The guys started taking an equal part of the work, and everybody started contributing. It took some getting used to, but it was good not being alone and not having to do everything myself. The songwriting is still the same, because that’s still me, but everyone’s invested in this partnership and we’re all getting something out of it.”

facebook.com/AnimalYears

animalyearsmusic.com/

Animal Years is one of the bands playing at the Food Truck Fest that we’re sponsoring this week. Check out details here

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)