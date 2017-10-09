Remnants from Nate bring rain, gusty winds to New Jersey 

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Remnants from Nate are making for a wet and windy Columbus Day across New Jersey.

Forecasters say heavy rain is possible through Monday afternoon that could lead to localized flooding. Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide Monday morning. Widespread coastal flooding is not expected. A brief period of gale force wind gusts is possible along the coast during the afternoon.

