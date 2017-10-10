Murphy, Guadagno facing off in campaign’s first debate

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The two top party candidates to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie are facing off in the first debate of the campaign.

Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno are set to take the stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Tuesday.

The 7 p.m. debate will be broadcast on ABC stations in New York and Philadelphia.

Murphy, a former Obama administration ambassador to Germany and Goldman Sachs executive, holds a lead in public polls and has more cash than his opponent.

Guadagno served as Christie’s top deputy since they were elected in 2009.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Christie cannot seek a third term because of term limits.

Five third-party and independent candidates are on the ballot, but didn’t reach the $430,000 fundraising threshold to participate.