New Jersey’s black bear hunt gets off to slow start 

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s bear hunt continues after getting off to a slow start.

Preliminary figures show hunters killed 26 bears on Monday, mainly in Sussex County. That compares to 206 that were killed on the first day of the hunt in 2016.

The six-day hunt started at sunrise in eight counties. The first three days are reserved for bow hunting, while both hunting with bows and muzzle-loading guns will be allowed during the last three days.

State parks and wildlife management areas are open to hunting in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, and in areas of Bergen, Mercer, Passaic and Somerset counties.

State wildlife officials say the hunts help control the black bear population and minimize run-ins with humans.

Opponents say the hunts are inhumane and unnecessary.