The Latest: Murphy says he didn’t get ‘dime’ from Weinstein

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Democrat Phil Murphy says he didn’t ask for or get a “dime” from disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein during a debate with his GOP rival in New Jersey’s gubernatorial campaign.

But his Republican opponent Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has called him a “coward” for failing address the Weinstein scandal until after her campaign raised the issue on Tuesday.

The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics says Weinstein and his family have given more than $1.4 million in political donations since 1992, nearly all to Democrats.

Murphy also called on Democrats to return any contributions from Weinstein, who’s accused of sexually harassing or assaulting a dozen women.

Murphy and Guadagno are clashing in their first debate in Newark before the Nov. 7 election. GOP Gov. Chris Christie is barred from seeking re-lection because of term limits.