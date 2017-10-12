Guadagno calls on Murphy to meet for 2 more debates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is calling for two more debates with Democratic opponent Phil Murphy in the race to succeed Gov. Chris Christie.

Guadagno challenged Murphy to the additional debates on Wednesday after their first official bout on Tuesday in Newark.

The debate aired on ABC stations in New York and Philadelphia and was the first of two planned debates before the Nov. 7 election.

Murphy, a former Obama administration ambassador to Germany and Goldman Sachs executive, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Murphy spent part of the morning campaigning with former Secretary of State John Kerry in Clifton.

Guadagno’s request for more debates comes as she trails in the polls and raising cash.

Murphy and Guadagno are set to debate again on Oct. 18.

Christie is term-limited.