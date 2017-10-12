“No Threat” to Middletown Schools

Yesterday the Middletown Police Department issued a release stating that there was a reported threat on social media to Middletown High School North. Detective Lt. Paul Bailey said, “The Middletown Police in collaboration with district administrators and the district supervisor of security conducted a thorough investigation and have verified that there is NO threat to students, staff or the school community.” He continued, “There is much misinformation being circulated causing unwarranted fear in the school community. We would like to reassure everyone that there is absolutely no threat to our students or staff, and all schools will be in session tomorrow.”

Neighboring Keansburg School District made an announcement Thursday morning that Borough Police would be on patrol near their schools today.