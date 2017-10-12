The Latest: No ruling on dismissal of Sen. Menendez charges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A judge overseeing the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will wait to rule on whether to dismiss the charges against the New Jersey Democrat and a wealthy friend.

After the prosecution rested its case Wednesday, defense attorneys renewed their pretrial arguments the charges don’t meet a narrower definition of bribery under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The attorneys argue Menendez’s meetings and other interactions with executive branch officials weren’t official acts meant to benefit Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL’-gehn), his longtime friend.

Defense attorneys also say the prosecution failed to show a direct connection between Menendez’s actions and alleged bribes including free flights on Melgen’s private jet.

U.S. District Judge William Walls appeared to favor that position and asked prosecutors to explain how the two are linked.

The parties will reconvene on Monday.