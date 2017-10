Feds: Menendez judge could ‘legalize pay-to-play politics’ 

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A decision is looming in the trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez that could lead to the dismissal of charges and alter the legal landscape for future corruption cases.

A judge could rule on Monday whether to dismiss part of the indictment against the New Jersey Democrat.

At issue is whether prosecutors can use what’s called the “stream of benefits” theory to prove that Menendeztook bribes from a wealthy friend over several years in exchange for Menendez’s influence with government officials.

Defense attorneys say a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidated the theory. They have argued prosecutors haven’t linked any alleged bribes to specific actions by Menendez.

Prosecutors say that’s not necessarily required under the law, and that a dismissal could “broadly legalize pay-to-play politics.”

