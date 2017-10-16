NYC Bombing Case: Jury close on verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury that says it’s close to a verdict will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan last year that injured 30 people. Jurors will return to work Monday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey. The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood that injured 30 people. He’s also accused of detonating a bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey.