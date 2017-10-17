Christie endorses Newark bid to win new Amazon headquarters

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie is endorsing the bid of the state’s biggest city to win Amazon’s competition for a second headquarters.

Christie endorsed Newark on Monday alongside Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. Christie said the state and city are planning nearly $7 billion in tax breaks.

Amazon says its second headquarters would bring 50,000 jobs along with it. Christie has previously estimated the headquarters could generate up to $9 billion in economic activity.

The deadline to submit proposals is Thursday.

Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature last month unveiled up to $5 billion in tax incentives to attract Amazon.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, endorsed the plan. Democrat Phil Murphy has said he wants to attract Amazon but hasn’t explicitly backed the state tax credits.