Rendo calls Murphy campaign most ‘anti-cop’ state has seen

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — The Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of New Jersey says in the first and only debate that his rival’s campaign is the most “anti-cop” the state has seen.

Carlos Rendo came out swinging during Monday’s debate at Montclair State University. Democratic Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver responded that she “absolutely” is not against law enforcement.

Rendo is Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s pick in the Nov. 7 contest. Oliver is Democrat Phil Murphy’s selection.

The exchange stemmed from a question about a Guadagno TV ad that said Murphy supports people who are living in the country illegally with a violent criminal record. Murphy said he’d make New Jersey a so-called sanctuary state, but that the crimes discussed in the ad are “heinous.”

Republican Gov. Chris Christie cannot seek a third term because of term limits.