Sayerville pizzeria serving up pumpkin spice pizza for fall season

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey pizzeria is serving up a specialty pumpkin spice pizza through November.

Nunzios Kitchen in Sayreville has made the pumpkin spice pizza a seasonal offering for four years straight. WNBC-TV reports the pizza was brought back to the menu this September.

The pizza has a handmade dough and sweet pumpkin base. The pizza is then topped with fried zucchini, ricotta cheese, walnuts and a sprinkle of powdered sugar after it is baked in a 40-year-old stone oven.

Owner Marco Colandera says they have created 102 pizza flavor variations, and a Thanksgiving-themed pizza is soon to come.

