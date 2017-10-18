Want to vote to replace Christie? Deadline is today

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s the last day to register to vote in New Jersey’s November election.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to participate in the Nov. 7 election to choose a candidate to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie and to vote for all of the seats in the Legislature.

Voters must return a completed form to their local or county election officials. All county elections offices are open until 9 p.m., while some local offices will close earlier.

Residents can also register at Division of Motor Vehicles offices or when applying for assistance at various welfare agencies.