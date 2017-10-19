Doctor accused of defrauding $3 million pleads guilty

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey doctor has admitted to defrauding Medicare and private insurers out of $3 million.

Anthony Enrico, who worked as a podiatrist in North Haledon, pleaded guilty to health care fraud in Newark Tuesday. The Record reports he faces up to a decade in prison and will be sentenced in January 2018.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick says Enrico must also pay $3 million in restitution.

Enrico had his medical license suspended in April. According to court documents, he defrauded insurers and Medicare by saying he performed physical therapy he did not actually perform.

Enrico declared bankruptcy in 2008.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.