New Jersey cities tout unique offerings in bid for Amazon HQ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — When it came to being selected as the possible site of Amazon’s second headquarters, several New Jersey communities made sure to tout the nonfinancial benefits they could provide the firm.

They cited access to skilled workers, their proximity to world-class universities and educational institutions, mass transportation options and entertainment options. They also noted their closeness to New York and Philadelphia and the international airports that service the region, as well as housing opportunities and diverse communities.

Analysts say the choice for New Jersey basically came down to four cities — Camden, Jersey City, New Brunswick and Newark.

And in the end, the state backed its biggest city.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie endorsed Newark’s bid Monday, saying the state and the city are planning nearly $7 billion in tax breaks.