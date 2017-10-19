New Jersey governor candidates clash over property taxes

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s property taxes — the country’s highest — are taking center stage in the second and final debate gubernatorial debate.

Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno clashed Wednesday over what polls show is a big issue in the Nov. 7 contest.

Murphy called Guadagno’s plan to cap a portion residents’ property taxes at 5 percent of income a “gimmick.” Guadagno says her plan could save voters an average of $800 annually.

The candidates met Wednesday at William Paterson University in a debate broadcast on CBS stations in New York and Philadelphia. They’re campaigning to succeed GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

Murphy and Guadagno debated last week , and their lieutenant governor candidates met Monday .

Murphy leads Guadagno in polling. He has $5 million to Guadagno’s $1 million in reserves.