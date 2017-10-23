Hiss Golden Messenger – Domino (Time Will Tell)



Hiss Golden Messenger originates from Durham NC and is led by MC Taylor. For the various recordings he is joined by a number of guest musicians. After releasing his earlier material on his own label, Taylor signed with Merge Records in 2014. In 2016 he released the album Heart Like a Levee.

The band was formed by MC Taylor and Scott Hirsch in 2007. Both Taylor and Hirsch were members of the hardcore punk band Ex-Ignota and San Francisco-based indie rock band The Court & Spark, whose dissolution led to the formation of the band.

The band’s early recordings were released through Taylor’s own recording label, “Heaven & Earth Magic Recording Company.”

