Bill Clinton rallies support for New Jersey Democrat

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is rallying support for Democratic New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy.

Clinton spoke Tuesday in Paramus for Murphy, who faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election to succeed GOP Gov. Chris Christie. Clinton says Guadagno’s recent TV ad that says Murphy would support violent criminals who also are in the country illegally is aimed at getting her base to the polls. Murphy says he would support making New Jersey a so-called sanctuary state, but he would not protect those who face prosecution. Guadagno spokesman Ricky Diaz says the state saw sanctuary policies in action after the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest of 36 immigrants who were convicted or facing charges. Clinton is the latest in a long list of Democrats who are stumping for Murphy.